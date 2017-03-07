Youth movement starting to show results for Trinity soccer

With the annual turnover of high school classes, it can be difficult to “rebuild” a program. But that’s essentially what Euless Trinity began with its boys soccer team a few years ago. And those who’ve shown patience and perseverance are starting to see the rewards.
“We had a youth movement two years ago,” head coach Tracy Duren said. “We took a lot of young players, knowing it was going to be a struggle.”
On paper — currently the Trojans sit in sixth place in the District 5-6A standings with three matches remaining — it may not immediately stand out as success. But for the players and coaches involved, the progress is undeniable.
“We’re leaps and bounds from where we were two years ago,” Duren said.
Trinity last made the playoffs in 2013, and consistently finds itself in fiercely competitive districts. This year is no exception.
“We’ve made progress, but I’m telling you this district is one of the toughest I’ve been in,” Duren added.
And though the Trojans are long shots to make the postseason at this point, they’ve been no doormat to the district powers, either. Trinity held district leaders Lewisville Hebron to a draw, and at one point put together a four-game unbeaten streak in district play.
“We went through the first round of district play and realized that we can play with any of them,” Duren said. “Having to play at such a high level, and when you play teams of this level, every little mistake is magnified. My kids have hung in there and competed all year.
“We just have to minimize our mistakes and work hard at our possession and defend in the same manner we attack in. They’ve done those things. I’ve seen them grow and develop in those ways. It’s such an unforgiving district.”
Realistically, Trinity is still a relatively young team. Third-year varsity players like Mateo Gonzalez, Jardel Kuate and Kevin Navarrete are only juniors. Impact sophomore players such as Ahmet Ramovic, Esteban Ramos and Osmin Nataren-Montoya indicate there are still better days on the horizon.
“We’re definitely better than we were a couple of years ago,” Kuate said. “It’s just getting used to each other and getting used to the speed of play and the pressure the other teams put on us.”
Kuate is happy to see the improvement and happy to have another year to continue the growth. For seniors like goalkeeper Andrew Hackney and defender Andrew Gansen, though, there’s no time left beyond this season. They’ll have to settle for being satisfied with the progress they witnessed and helped fuel.
“People are starting to respect our program,” Gansen said. “We’re gaining some respect. If it was a perfect ending, we’d make the playoffs and possibly get past the first round. That’s the biggest goal, but at least finishing off the season strong and fighting through, and giving it all we have for the rest of the season.”
Comments