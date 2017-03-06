Bell fire-starter lets her bat do the talking

Randi Castillo is a quiet leader. However, her bat does enough talking for the both of them.
Castillo, a junior for the L.D. Bell Lady Raiders softball team, takes pride in doing whatever it takes to get on base. And she does so very well.
Through the first two tournaments, Castillo was 14-for-29 with two doubles, five walks and five runs batted in.
“She could hit a lot of home runs if she wants. She hit the wall the other day and put a dent in it.”
- L.D. Bell softball coach Thomas Shives, on Randi Castillo
And while she could be a power hitter, she understands her role in the team’s success and embraces it.
“I feel like situational hitting is more important to the team,” she said.
“She has a two-strike swing all the time,” coach Thomas Shives said. “She could hit a lot of home runs if she wants. She hit the wall the other day and put a dent in it.
“Whoever taught her to swing taught her to put it in play.”
Shives said much like a pitcher who can prevent a losing skid, a batter like Castillo can inspire a team, knowing they have a great chance of a baserunner each time she comes to bat.
In the season-opening tournament in Mansfield, the Lady Raiders struggled. They were doing the same in the second game when Castillo loosened things up.
“She hits a ball up to the wall for a double and it seemed to relax us,” Shives said.
“She has such a good eye. Even on a 3-0 count, if they throw it down the middle, I want her to swing.”
However, the ever-humble Castillo said she continues to work to improve her swing, because, “I could definitely do better.”
Castillo played volleyball and basketball, along with throwing the shot put and discus in track while in junior high. She also played soccer and kickball and participated in karate at a younger age.
But when she got to high school her focus became softball because she wanted to play in college. Now, she has verbally committed to play Northeastern State University in Oklahoma after graduating from Bell next year.
“When I walked onto campus, I felt at home. But I also know I have to keep playing well,” she said.
Along with being a great hitter, Castillo is versatile in the field. While she’s stood out at catcher, among the other positions she’s played are first and third base.
“I love playing the corners. I like having to be ready every single pitch and knowing there’s a good chance the ball is coming to me,” she said. “Catcher is the first position I ever played. It was kind of fun to be back there again.”
And she wants to help others become better players. Her goal is to someday be a coach, something she’s working on even now as she helps her hitting coach with a youth team.
“It started about a year ago. I love working with the younger kids,” she said.
“I want my love of the game to pass on to younger people.”
