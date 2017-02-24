Trinity’s transgender wrestler wins first match at state meet

Mack Beggs, the transgender wrestler from Euless Trinity High School, got his pursuit of a Class 6A state girls wrestling championship off to a solid start Friday with a first-round victory.
Earning a major decision over League City Clear Spring's Taylor Latham in the 110-pound division, Beggs remained undefeated on the season and advanced to Friday afternoon's quarterfinals against Mya Engert of Amarillo Tascosa.
Latham gave Beggs as much as he could handle, avoiding being pinned and taking the match the distance.
Beggs, a 17-year-old junior, entered the UIL Wrestling State Tournament under controversy as a transgender wrestler. Beggs was born a girl and is transitioning to male. He has been taking testosterone since Oct. 2015.
While Beggs has said he’d prefer to wrestle against boys, University Interscholastic League rules force Beggs to compete as a girl.
As soon as the referee raised Beggs’ arm in victory, Trinity coach Travis Clark rushed Beggs and his grandmother and guardian Nancy Beggs, out of the competition area to avoid having to talk to reporters.
The UIL identifies a competitor’s gender by birth certificate, a measure that was overwhelmingly passed by state school superintendents last year.
One athletic director watching the action, who asked for his name not to be used because of the sensitivity of the issue, said he believes “there is cause for concern because of the testosterone,” adding, “I think there is a benefit.”
Prior to the start of the tournament, UIL deputy executive director Jamey Harrison addressed Beggs’ situation and said he does not believe the UIL’s birth certificate rule, because of its overwhelming support, will be “changed anytime soon.
“This was a lengthy, lengthy process in deciding the various options we had in front of us so that the legislative council could make an informed decision,” Harrison said.
The state tournament is being held at the Berry Center in the Cypress-Fairbanks school district.
Beggs’ next match is in Class 6A quarterfinals at 4 p.m. and if he advances, will wrestle in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The finals are scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Anna Delaney of Fort Worth Paschal also advanced to the quarterfinals in the 110-pound weight class. She would not face Beggs until the championship match, if they both were to advance.
Kailyn Clay of Grand Prairie won her first round match in 110 against Alanis Naranjo of Cypress-Fairbanks.
Beggs’ season had mostly gone unnoticed outside of wrestling circles until last weekend’s regional meet in Allen, when his opponent in the finals, Madeline Rocha of Coppell High School, forfeited the match. Because the top two finishers in each weight class advance to state, Rocha wrestled on Friday, but lost to Annamarie Crixell of Conroe Oak Ridge.
A lawsuit also has been filed, seeking to keep Beggs from competing against other girls in future wrestling tournaments. The suit claims that allowing a wrestler to compete on testosterone exposes other female athletes to bodily harm.
