How to save a life: Students, school nurse think fast when drummer collapses

Bass drummer James Nicholson was already in the drumline for the Trinity High School marching band, ready to help motivate students for a multicultural pep rally, when he collapsed.
Nicholson, 17, said he doesn’t remember anything that happened the morning of Jan. 27. But two quick-thinking nursing students and the school nurse saved his life that day — his heart had stopped.
While some students stepped around him, Kristen Williams, who stood next to him playing the cymbals, saw James fall and went to get school nurse Julie Dowden, whose office was in another building on the sprawling campus.
“At first, I thought he tripped. I saw him jolt and then his eyes went all weird,” Williams recalled.
Students Sierra Flores and Allysa Lawrence, who are in the nursing program at Trinity, were in their math class down the hall from where James fell. They heard the drum line getting closer and started dancing and running after the band, excited about attending the pep rally.
Then, they saw Nicholson on the ground and their instincts kicked in.
“We didn’t even talk. It was automatic. We’d been trained for two years; it was crazy. We only practiced on dummies,” Flores said.
Lawrence said Nicholson wasn’t breathing, and the two rolled him onto his side.
“This is one of our family; we love the drumline,” she said.
Dowden began administering CPR three and a half minutes after Nicholson collapsed, and a student brought her one of the nine automated external defibrillators at the high school campus.
“I am not making a huge deal about it,” Nicholson said recently as he sat with his mother, Joana Bustamante, and school nurse Julie Dowden.
“I don’t want this to be something like everyone has to be super fragile with me,” he said. James said his family has no history of heart problems.
He is back in school after an operation at Cook Children’s Medical Center to install a pacemaker with a defibrillator.
Life-altering events
“I am so grateful that we have nine defibrillators,” said Dowden, who had experience as an intensive care nurse before coming to Trinity. “I think everyone should know that these are your best friend. Being a nurse, I believe they should be required wherever people gather, and they can save a life.”
Dr. Matthew Dzurik, a pediatric cardiologist at Cook Children’s Medical Center, said the hospital has a program called Project Adam that promotes using the automated defibrillators in schools and throughout communities. The program also educates school nurses, coaches and others about pediatric sudden cardiac death.
The window is small for increasing the survival rate when a person is in cardiac arrest, making it critical to have quick access to defibrillators and to have people who are trained in what to do, he said.
“These are life-altering events for patients. The causes can range from not knowing to a specific heart condition which can be silent. Now with the defibrillator implanted (in James’ chest) there is a very fast response time,” Dzurik said.
Nicholson said he and his family are overwhelmed and grateful for all the support they received from the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district and from many friends and others who organized fundraisers.
His mother, Joana Bustamante said she’s grateful to Dowden and the students who saved her son’s life.
“I can’t thank her enough for what she did; I can’t stop talking about her,” Bustamante said.
“I told her we are going to be connected. I gave birth to James, and his heart was beating and he took his first breath. She saved James’ life and is his second mother.”
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
How to help
- A GoFundMe account has been established to help cover Nicholson’s medical expenses. To contribute, visit this page.
- The Euless Fire Department will honor Julie Dowden for her lifesaving efforts during the March 28 City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
Comments