What’s happening in H-E-B: Students, Seuss and survey

Student Showcase is March 4 at Buinger Academy
Students in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district will be on centerstage at the HEB ISD Student Showcase, where there will be hands-on activities, student performances, food and fun.
The come-and-go community event also features a PTA Book Swap.
The showcase is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4 at the Buinger Academy, 1849 Central Drive, Bedford.
Dr. Seuss Festival is March 5 at Bedford library
The 11th annual Dr. Seuss Festival is fast approaching and we applaud those with the Bedford Public Library for this well-crafted invitation, which is posted on the city’s website bedfordtx.gov.
Celebrity readers from here to there, a Cat in the Hat, and a craft to wear. Cake to smear on your brother's hare, Thing One and Thing Two will also be there. Balloon animals and a juggler for goodness sake, so bring your click shutters for pictures to take. Wear a costume, there will be a prize... joining the fun is certainly wise.
The free event is from 1 to 4 p.m. March 5 at the library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford.
March 1 deadline in place for Hurst city survey
Hurst residents have until March 1 to participate in a city survey, which can be accessed at hursttx.gov/survey.
“The purpose of the survey is to seek citizen opinions and priorities, determine satisfaction levels, and to be utilized as the City moves forward with its annual strategic planning process,” according to the survey’s introduction.
The city hired the public opinion research firm of Raymond Turco & Associates to handle the project.
The survey deals with a wide “range of topics, from roads and code enforcement to communication efforts,” according to the introduction.
