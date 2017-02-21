Trojans focus on mental game as playoffs begin

Three weeks ago, the Euless Trinity boys basketball team had its sights set on a district title, but alternating wins and losses over the past seven games has left the Trojans entering the postseason as the fourth seed from District 5-6A and facing District 6-6A champion Denton Guyer. For this senior-heavy team, every game now is potentially the last.
“Everybody knows that,” leading scorer Jhivvan Jackson said. “It just gives us more motivation, to play like every game is our last.”
On the upside, if the recent pattern holds, the Trojans are due for a victory. Furthermore, Trinity has already faced — and defeated — Guyer once this season. The Wildcats were a bit shorthanded in that 87-77 loss on Dec. 6, but Trinity coaches and players feel that game will negate any potential intimidation factor.
In fact, the team’s biggest concern isn’t the opponent but itself. Almost to a man, the Trojans will tell you their biggest enemy this season has been themselves.
“From my perspective, we always beat ourselves,” senior Josh Kashila said. “For us to win, we’ve got to keep our heads.”
“The message has been that’s been on us,” head coach Mark Villines said. “That’s stuff you’ve got to fix.”
Both Kashila and Villines are, in part, referring to untimely technical fouls and mental breakdowns they feel cost them several games.
“I think they’ve realized they’ve been their own worst enemy in a couple of these games,” Villines said. “I don’t know if it will change. We hope it will. But I do think they’re aware and realize it. When a child is emotional, it’s a hard thing to change overnight. You can preach and preach it, and sometimes they’ll get it. Sometimes they don’t.”
With eight seniors knowing each time they take the floor from here out could be their last together, the refrain to keep their cool resonates throughout the locker room.
“Just play smart,” Jackson said. “The team had a talk and we know not to make dumb mistakes at the end because that’s what happened to cost us some games.”
“That’s where our leadership should come in,” Kashila added. “We’ve just got to lead by example and communicate.”
Trinity will be without regular starter Devin Newton, who suffered a concussion against Flower Mound Marcus. The future of his high school career rests in the hands of his teammates.
“It’s going to feel weird [having to watch in street clothes],” Newton said. “But it’s all God’s plan. I’ll be over on the bench cheering and coaching.”
Playing without Newton certainly won’t make things easier, but another common refrain from the team is to go out swinging.
“We know the challenge is monumental, but you just make sure you don’t leave anything out there,” Villines said. “You don’t want to have any regrets.”
Trinity and Guyer play Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Flower Mound Marcus High School. (Check dfwvarsity.com for results.)
