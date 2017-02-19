Bedford councilman dies after getting lung cancer a second time

1:02 Transitioning AHHS grad Benjamin Juan on FWISD transgender bathroom policy Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:22 Mansfield's DBAT Invitational highlights

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:26 After shaky start in debut, TCU's Lodolo 'got it going in the right direction'

0:42 TCU's Luken Baker smashes his first home run of 2017

0:27 Protest outside GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers