Raiders baseball anxious to see results of offseason work

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

1:06 PBR Country Bar added to TexasLive! lineup at ballpark

0:25 North Richland Hills police were on the scene of a standoff on Shadywood Lane early Friday

1:03 Running ailments

1:40 Bodies experience many changes when running a marathon

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

1:49 Vetro Flaming Hot Date Night