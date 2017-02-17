Raiders baseball anxious to see results of offseason work

The L.D. Bell Blue Raiders baseball team is hoping for a little more this season.
While that may seem obvious to any team that came up short of a state championship, the Raiders saw a strong start in 2016 turn into a rough run in district play.
The Raiders are coming off an 11-14 season that saw them go 2-12 in District 7-6A.
And though a new district will bring even tougher challenges, coach Paul Gibson and his players are anxious to see what some hard work in the offseason will bring in 2017.
“I’m excited to see if our players’ off-season commitment and work ethic is going to pay off. The kids have a strong desire to be good,” Gibson said.
It hasn’t been that long since the Hurst L.D. Bell Blue Raiders were in the playoffs. In 2014, they made it for the fourth straight season.
Southlake Carroll has 18 consecutive playoff appearances, Flower Mound 15, Lewisville Hebron four and Euless Trinity three.
The Raiders return four starters led by sophomore right-handed pitcher/third baseman Mason Ornelas. He was a second-team all-district pick last season.
Also back as starters are junior shortstop Michael Bernhardt, junior right-handed pitcher/outfielder Blake Empkey and senior catcher Collin Killough.
Numerous other players are also back who saw varsity playing time last season. They include senior second baseman Aaron Atchley, senior first baseman Ryan Kidwell, senior left-handed pitcher/outfielder Andrew Lavato, junior catcher Grant Plunkett, junior right-handed pitcher/outfielder Jacob Rose, junior right-handed pitcher Johnny Sifuentes and senior right-handed pitcher/infielder Creighton Driggers.
Top newcomers include juniors Carlos Pimentel in the outfield and Reese Gould in the infield and as a right-handed pitcher.
“Looks like we may have a little more pitching depth this year,” Gibson said, citing that a key strength for his team. “Four kids coming back with varsity mound experience. More depth all the way around.”
As for a clutch intangible, Gibson added that his players are “learning to do the little things right — that will win a ballgame or two.”
The Raiders moved to District 5-6A this season. Along with their usual nemesis Euless Trinity, the league also includes Southlake Carroll, Flower Mound, Flower Mound Marcus, Lewisville Hebron, Lewisville and Trophy Club Nelson.
Carroll, which reached the area round last season, has been in the postseason 18 straight years. Flower Mound has gone 15 consecutive years, including the regional quarterfinals last season and a state championship in 2014. Hebron reached has four straight postseasons and Trinity three.
Nelson last reached the postseason in 2015, Marcus made the regional finals in its last appearance in 2014, and Lewisville hasn’t been to playoffs since 2008.
“Just when we thought a district couldn’t get much tougher, welcome to 5-6A,” Gibson said.
