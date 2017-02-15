Returning talent has Lady Raider softball excited

It’s easy to understand why L.D. Bell softball coach Thomas Shives and his Lady Raiders are excited to get this season underway.
With five consecutive playoff appearances, one look at the returning talent and — while no one wants to get too far ahead — if they stay healthy, a sixth straight appears to be looming.
The Lady Raiders return six starters and eight overall from a team that won district with an 11-1 record, finished 20-11 overall, and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
“We have a good experienced group returning. They’ve played a lot of ball. A talented group,” Shives said.
Two of the returning Lady Raiders captured superlative awards in District 7-6A last season. Sophomore pitcher Kallie Erwin was named the league’s most valuable player, and junior third baseman Randi Castillo earned offensive MVP accolades.
Also, Shives was named the district coach of the year.
Two other Lady Raiders who were named first-team all-district are back, juniors Alicia Marion (centerfielder/pitcher) and Peyton Newman (first base). Senior catcher/outfielder Kelsi Wengart and senior pitcher/outfielder Mackensi Mankel were named second team and honorable mention, respectively.
Top newcomers include sophomore infielder Brenda Ibarra and freshmen Carlie Lara (catcher) and Kelsey Loughman (infield).
The Lady Raiders have moved into a new district this season. They are still with rival Euless Trinity, along with Southlake Carroll, Flower Mound, Flower Mound Marcus, Lewisville, Lewisville Hebron and Trophy Club Nelson.
Flower Mound, which reached bi-district last season, has reached the playoffs 11 straight years. Carroll, in its sixth consecutive postseason appearance, advanced to the area round, and Nelson reached bi-district for a fifth straight playoff berth.
While the other four teams did not make the playoffs last season, it hasn’t been that long since they were in. Most notably, Lewisville reached the 2015 state finals and won state in 2013. Hebron reached the regional quarterfinals in 2014, while Trinity and Marcus were also last in the playoffs in 2014.
“Very tough. One of the most competitive, talented districts in North Texas,” Shives said. “We’ll have to be at our best every night or it won’t go well for us.
“We’ll have to continue to work hard to get better every day. If we are fortunate to qualify for the playoffs, we will be battle tested and ready to make a run.”
That said, Shives said his team will be ready for its tough new foes.
“They’re competitive and are ready for the challenge of the new district,” Shives said. “They’re not happy with how our season ended last year, in the area round.”
