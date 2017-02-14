Close games have Lady Raiders primed for playoffs

Among the things that will make a young team mature in a hurry are close games. Such has been the case with the L.D. Bell girls basketball team this season.
With only two seniors, Lexi Gordon and Tiana Johnson, the Lady Raiders feature a youthful roster this season. Coach Brock Pembleton figured there would be some trials, but he also counted on the two seniors helping the younger players mature.
“I expected there would be some growing pains because of the lack of experience, but I’m proud of how they’ve matured,” he said.
The Lady Raiders (20-12, 10-4 in district) are headed to the postseason for a sixth straight season after finishing in a three-way tie for second in District 5-6A with Flower Mound and Lewisville. A big reason for their success is their ability to come through in close contests.
Bell is 11-7 in games decided by single digits this season. A closer look and they were 6-2 in district games, with both losses coming in overtime.
And two of their league wins have come over district champion and arch rival Euless Trinity, 46-42 and 48-47.
The Lady Trojans were ranked second in the state in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the first game. They entered the playoffs ranked No. 9 in the state with a 27-5 overall record and 11-3 in district.
“A player like Lexi is always going to give you a chance to [win], and when the other girls come through, we’re a real good team,” Pembleton said.
“I knew anybody could beat anybody in this district on a given night, and it’s certainly been proven to be that way. It comes down to matchups. Our whole district, especially the second round, from the No. 7 team to the No. 1 team, games have been decided by very few points.”
That wild finish to district should pay off in the postseason, Pembleton was hoping as his team met Plano (24-7, No. 16 in state) in bi-district Tuesday night. In their previous five straight playoff appearances, the Lady Raiders were bumped in bi-district, advancing to the regional finals in 2014.
Granted, they fell to powerhouse Duncanville each season from 2012 to 2015. The Pantherettes won state in 2012 and 2013 and reached the finals in 2014.
“Having seen multiple situations down the stretch, our girls know they can play with anybody,” Pembleton said.
And, he added, those returning players will carry the confidence from this season over into the next.
“These girls have gained that experience,” he said. “The maturing process has sped up and they’ve responded well.”
