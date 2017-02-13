Lady Trojans lose standout at worst possible moment

Like she has so many times in her years on the Euless Trinity girls basketball team, senior Trinity Oliver stole the ball and took it the other way for an easy layup. Also like many times before, the trailing defender fouled her. But this time, what happened next was totally different.
She came down awkwardly on her left leg, hyper-extending it at the knee.
“Right when I felt this burning feeling, I just started rolling,” Oliver explained. “I was thinking, just hurry up and get off of it, that’s the type of pain it was.”
It was during the third quarter of the final regular-season game of the year last week at Flower Mound Marcus. It might have been the final game of her high school career.
“I just wanted it to not be torn or anything severe,” She said. “I was just so scared about my future. I’ve had so many teammates and friends that have torn their ACL, and that’s a long recovery and rehab. I was just praying in my head it wasn’t that bad.”
Luckily for Oliver, an MRI the following day revealed the ACL was still intact. It wasn’t torn, but simply inflamed. It wouldn’t require surgery. However, stress on the knee could easily turn it into a tear. Oliver was sidelined indefinitely, with the vague timeline for recovery two to six weeks.
“So, sitting on the bench, I don’t know. I’ll have to be a cheerleader for once in my high school career.”
“I was happy it wasn’t going to be months or surgery, so that was a relief, but I was devastated that it would be longer than I expected with the playoffs coming.”
The UIL girls basketball playoffs start this week, with District 5-6A champion Trinity facing Plano East, out of District 6-6A, in the bi-district round Monday night at Hebron High School. (Check dfwvarsity.com for results.)
If Trinity can last a few rounds, Oliver could — theoretically — rejoin the team.
“I’m just going through my rehab, my recovery has been faster than what was predicted,” Oliver said. “I feel good right now.”
Trojans coach Sue Cannon said it would take a total team effort to make up for the loss of Oliver’s averages of 22 points and 9 rebounds per game, both among tops in the area.
“We had some great practices and we have a lot of good players on this team,” Cannon said. “I told them that nobody will replace the points and rebounds themselves, but if this person gets two more and this one gets two more, we make it a team effort.”
Oliver will have another MRI this week, and said right now she’s trying to stay positive and is literally taking things one day at a time.
Until she returns or until her team bows out of the postseason, she’ll be reduced to watching her teammates from the sideline in street clothes — something totally foreign to the four-year varsity starter. She’s not sure how that will go.
“I don’t know, because I’ve never been on the bench not being able to play,” she said. “Subbing out is different because you know you’ll get back in. So, sitting on the bench, I don’t know. I’ll have to be a cheerleader for once in my high school career.”
