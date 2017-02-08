Hurst woman whose passport says she’s an Iraqi is back home after travel ban

Roslyn Sinha said she’s back home in Hurst thanks to a federal judge in Washington state.
The 30-year-old holds an Iraqi passport because the United Arab Emirates, where she was born, assigns nationality according to heritage. Her mother was born in Iraq, and that was one of the seven predominantly Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
Sinha has a work permit that allows her to stay in the United States. Her mother had a stroke, so she obtained permission from the U.S. government to travel to the UAE to see her.
“The government said she could leave and then the government said, ‘You aren’t coming back — at least for 90 days,’ ” said her husband, Neil Sinha.
Sinha was on a flight to the UAE when Trump signed the executive order. She thought she was stuck in Dubai — perhaps indefinitely — when U.S. District Judge James Robart issued his order that stopped the ban temporarily. A federal appeals court has since taken up the issue.
The couple called airlines, embassies and lawmakers trying to figure out what the “vague” order meant. Many times, they were met with different interpretations.
“I did anything and everything I could to get her home,” her husband said.
On Sunday, husband and wife reunited at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.
“The No. 1 thing that impacted Ros getting home was that judge in Washington,” said Neil Sinha, who was born in Grand Prairie and grew up in the Metroplex. “It gave us an unknown amount of time to get her home as soon as possible.”
Rosyln Sinha said that she is “100 percent legal in this country” but was still banned from coming home. She said the experience showed her how strangers can help strangers, including an attorney in Virginia worked tirelessly to help after reading about their situation in the news.
“They make America great,” she said.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
