Bedford hires city manager from New Mexico

Bedford is getting a new city manager, who was hired from New Mexico.
Last week, the City Council voted unanimously to hire Brian Bosshart, the deputy county manager in Los Alamos County, N.M.
Bosshart will take the job in April, but a specific date hasn’t been announced as details of his contract are still being negotiated, he said.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to start building relationships and working in the community,” he said.
Bosshart is replacing Roger Gibson, who retired Feb. 3 after working for Bedford for over 30 years.
Gibson, who became city manager in 2015, was also Bedford’s police chief.
Mayor Jim Griffin said he was impressed with Bosshart’s strategic planning background and his ability to work with people.
He added that areas of the city are in need of revitalization, and Bosshart will bring valuable experience to help with projects.
“He is a good fit for us,” Griffin said.
Bosshart came to Los Alamos County in 2010 and oversees public works, community development and human resources. Before coming to New Mexico, he spent 10 years in Chandler, Ariz., where he helped rebuild and redevelop neighborhoods.
Bosshart grew up in the Minneapolis area and graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn. He received his master’s degree in business administration from Arizona State University.
Bosshart, 49, said he is looking forward to working in Bedford, which is 98 percent built-out but has opportunities for re-development.
When he came to Bedford the last weekend in January for his interview, Bosshart said he had time to explore the community and drive through the neighborhoods.
“I am looking forward to continuing the quality work that is being done here,” he said.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
