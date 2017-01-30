How a Euless mom is honoring her son, killed by a drunken driver

Three years ago, Brenda Holden saw two police officers and a chaplain standing at her front door shortly after her son left for his National Guard drills.
She learned the sad news that her son Brandon Bennett, who wanted to be a police officer, was killed in Euless when a drunken driver ran a red light at West Pipeline Road and Westpark Way and slammed into his car.
“It was a nightmare,” Holden said.
In July, Beth Branum, a former trauma nurse and mother of three, was convicted of intoxication manslaughter and is serving a 20-year sentence.
Holden, who lives in Hurst, wanted to do something meaningful to recognize her son while also focusing on drunken driving and its consequences.
Holden, an accountant, funds the $500 scholarships herself and has given out three to members of a program that lets college students learn about the Euless Police Department.
“I wanted to do something to remember my son and others in the community. I am happy that I can provide the scholarships, and I am glad that Euless allows me to do this,” she said.
Holden asks the cadets interested in applying for the scholarship to write an essay about drunken driving and include ideas on how to prevent it.
She selected the top essay from three finalists.
Raymond Latu, 18, who received the scholarship from Holden, said writing his essay, titled, “If I Could Save a Life,” was a way to honor her son. Latu is attending Tarrant County College.
“I was writing the essay for him it ... and to try to spread the word that [driving drunk] is not a good thing,” said Latu, a graduate of Trinity High.
Holden said she was impressed with Latu’s writing and the thoughts he expressed in his essay about ways to prevent drunken driving while increasing community awareness.
“I thought his paper hit home,” she said.
Lt. Brandon Zachary, who oversees the cadet training program, said he was one of the first officers on the scene of the crash that killed Holden’s son.
Zachary said Holden has a “special connection to the Euless Police Department,” and the two discussed starting the scholarship program.
The cadet program allows young people interested in becoming officers to work in the Police Department while going to college. They must take a minimum of 12 hours and maintain a 3.0 grade-point average.
“The whole idea is that we are raising our own police officers. They learn every facet, from crime investigation, code enforcement, patrol and working in the jail,” Zachary said.
Latu said he is looking forward to completing his training so that he can work as an officer and help prevent drunken driving deaths.
“By preventing a DWI we can promise a future. A future for the community, for the children, for every person. As officers, we can save a life,” Latu wrote in his essay.
Elizabeth Campbell
