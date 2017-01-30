End of an era for Trinity, L.D. Bell girls hoops

The Hurst L.D. Bell-Euless Trinity rivalry in all sports is well documented. But in girls basketball in particular, the last four years has played out as a mini rivalry within itself.
Highlighted by a pair of the top recruits in the state — Lexi Gordon and Trinity Oliver — a group of seniors from both schools who came in as impact freshmen have faced off for the final time, barring a meeting deep in the playoffs.
“Watching that has been fun and seeing it progress over the years,” Bell coach Brock Pembleton said.
Four years ago, Oliver, Haleigh Talbert and Kayla Hunter all made the leap from middle school to varsity basketball for Trinity. That same year, Gordon and Tiana Johnson did so for Bell. In eight meetings featuring them, each school won four times. Bell swept freshman season before Trinity claimed the next four, covering their sophomore and junior years. Thanks to the Lady Raiders’ 48-47 victory last Friday, Bell swept this season’s meetings.
“They’re both terrific players and obviously going to the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the nation. They’re two of the best players to ever come through HEB and it has been a battle. It’s been fun.”
- Trinity coach Sue Cannon on Trinity Oliver and Lexi Gordon
Perhaps ironically, it was a freshman that made the biggest difference this season, as Gordon’s younger sister, Myra, has given Bell a significant third contributor to help match up with Trinity.
“We match up well,” Pembleton said. “They’ve obviously got a go-to star player in Trinity Oliver, and we have one in Lexi Gordon. This year, having Myra in that third spot really helped us to match up with their main three.”
Oliver and Gordon are off to college programs currently ranked as the best two in the country. Gordon, signed with No. 1 Connecticut, had 27 points in the win on Friday for the Lady Raiders. Oliver, signed to No. 2 Baylor, scored 25 in the losing effort.
“It’s been interesting,” Trinity coach Sue Cannon said of the pair’s four-year battle. “They’re both terrific players and obviously going to the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the nation. They’re two of the best players to ever come through HEB and it has been a battle. It’s been fun.”
Pembleton noted it was the role players that played a primary part in the Lady Raiders handing Trinity two of its four losses this season.
“When we’ve been successful in big games like this, it’s because our star players get theirs, but our role players also get theirs. They hit some big shots and had some big plays defensively and some rebounds that just made the difference,” Pembleton said. “When we get our role players contributing in a big way, along with our star players doing their thing, that’s just an opportunity to win. When we don’t, we don’t.”
The Bell seniors will have final bragging rights when it comes to the intradistrict rivalry, but Trinity is still in the driver’s seat to take home the prize of a district championship banner.
“I thought we played well enough to win [Friday night],” Cannon said. “It baffles me that we have beaten everyone else in district but Bell. But if we take care of business and win the next three, we have the district championship outright.”
With a one-game lead in the District 5-6A standings, Trinity still controls its own destiny for another district title, and Cannon isn’t concerned about her veteran squad letting the Bell loss hang over.
“They understand,” she said. “They know the task at hand and if we win out they have the district championship. I don’t think they need any more motivation than that.”
