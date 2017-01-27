Bell senior back on the court after serious brain injury

This basketball season was already going to be special for Boston Billings, being his senior year at Hurst L.D. Bell. Now, in ironic fashion, it’s become even more special, though not by his own choice.
As he was preparing for the season in October, Billings got a harsh reminder that the things we love can be taken away in a flash — or in his case, attempting a rebound.
Playing in a Prime Time Tournament, Billings was battling an opponent for a loose ball as it missed its mark. He fell to the court, landing on his head.
“I was passed out for about a minute and a half. I didn’t even remember being at a basketball tournament,” he recalled.
Billings was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with brain bleeding and a concussion. He was lucky to be alive, and at least one doctor told him he’d played his final basketball game for Bell.
“I realized it can be taken away any time, and this injury has made me think about how much I love basketball.”
“The first doctor told me I’d be out the whole season. I was super mad and determined not to let that be the case,” Billings said. “Then, my neurologist said she could get me back in December.”
Billings missed the Blue Raiders’ first 13 games. However, it seemed like an eternity to him as he could do nothing that required strenuous physical activity for five weeks.
“I was huffing and puffing my first game back, but I was glad to be back,” Billings said.
“One part of my brain died, really, but other parts are making up for it.”
And though he’s playing basketball again, there remains a risk with every rebound, every on-court collision.
“It is scary. I have to be cautious,” he said. “But I don’t want to change the way I play. I still go after rebounds. I still take charges. I’m still playing hard.
“If I were to be too cautious and think about it, I’d play scared, and that could make it even more dangerous.”
The hardest part of waiting to return, Billings said, was waiting and watching. As he marked the days off his calendar, the anxiety grew.
“Mentally, it was tough. I went to every game and practice. I wanted to be out there,” he said.
He did all he could do to be in playing shape despite the limitations. He ate right, and the week before he was to rejoin the team he ran a mile every day.
“About two weeks after the accident happened, I tried just shooting and my head started really hurting,” he said. “It was like having a really bad migraine all the time.”
The pain subsided and the season began for him. Now he’s using his experience to enhance the leadership role he knew was ahead of him, being the lone returning player with starting experience and a senior.
Mostly, Billings was a role player in his first varsity season. However, he did start almost 10 games.
“I realized it can be taken away any time, and this injury has made me think about how much I love basketball,” Billings said.
“Think about how tough it’s been,” Bell coach Willie Henderson said. “To come back from that takes guts. Most kids are bigger than him, but he puts that out of his mind and plays his hardest.”
Billings is also using his experience for a lesson to his three younger brothers, whom he helps his father coach in youth basketball.
“When I came home I saw how scared they were. I hope what I’m doing gives them something to look up to and inspires them somehow,” he said.
“It should be an example to everyone,” Henderson said. “That could be it, it can all be gone just like that.”
Billings wants to play basketball in college. He’s already been accepted to Sul Ross University in Alpine and College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri. He’s also applied and waiting to hear back from numerous other schools.
A solid A student, Billings wants to pursue a career in either law enforcement (his dad is a Dallas police officer) or in sports journalism. Henderson said he is a virtual walking encyclopedia of sports knowledge.
“I could see him as a sports announcer or journalist. He knows everything, and I mean everything, about sports,” Henderson said. “ESPN used to have a show called Stump the Schwab, and I said, ‘That’s Boston. That’s more his calling.’”
But whatever he decides to do, Henderson said he believes Billings has showed the determination that it takes to be successful.
“It’s a testament to his heart and passion,” Henderson said. “I was most excited about him coming back to something he loves to do.”
