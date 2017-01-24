Meeting Wednesday on flood control plan for watershed in Hurst, Bedford, Fort Worth

City officials and the Texas Water Development board want to hear from residents and businesses who have ideas about flood control along the Valley View Branch Watershed.
There is a meeting at Hurst City Hall, 1505 Precinct Line Road, from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday where members of the public are welcome to discuss their ideas and concerns.
Greg Dickens, Hurst’s executive director of public works, said the Texas Water Development Board, along with Hurst, Bedford and Fort Worth, are funding the study, which costs $123,000.
Hurst, Bedford and Fort Worth are participating in a study to look at flood control issues in the Valley View Watershed.
Hurst is contributing $50,000, Bedford $2,000 and Fort Worth is putting in $9,000 while the Texas Water Development Board is paying the remainder of the cost, he said.
The study will help in developing a comprehensive flood protection plan for the community.
The Valley View Branch Watershed begins in Hurst, flows through Bedford and ends in Fort Worth.
The study, conducted by the engineering firm, Halff Associates will look at ways to improve drainage and reduce water flow out of the creek’s banks, he said.
Dickens said there has been flooding in the past along Texas 10. Most of the area is residential, but there are also some businesses near the Valley View Branch.
