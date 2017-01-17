Hurst-Euless-Bedford News

January 17, 2017 9:54 PM

Seats up for grabs in the May 6 municipal elections in the H-E-B area

By Elizabeth Campbell

HURST

City council and school board seats are up for grabs May 6 in Hurst, Euless and Bedford.

The filing period begins Wednesday and continues until 5 p.m. Feb. 17.

Here are the council and school board places that are up for election and the incumbents who serve in those positions.

Bedford City Council

Term: three years

Place 4: Michael Boyter. He was appointed Jan. 10 to finish the term of Steve Farco, who resigned for health reasons.

Place 6: Roger Fisher.

Euless City Council

Term: three years

Mayor: Linda Martin

Place 2: Jeremy Tompkins

Place 4: Linda Eilenfeldt

Hurst City Council

Term: two years

Place 1: David Booe

Place 2: Larry Kitchens

Place 6: Henry Wilson

Hurst-Euless-Bedford school board

Term: four years

Place 2: Dawn Jordan-Wells

Place 3: Matt Romero

Place 4: Ellen Jones

Place 5: Faye Beaulieu

