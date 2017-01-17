Seats up for grabs in the May 6 municipal elections in the H-E-B area

City council and school board seats are up for grabs May 6 in Hurst, Euless and Bedford.
The filing period begins Wednesday and continues until 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
Here are the council and school board places that are up for election and the incumbents who serve in those positions.
Bedford City Council
Term: three years
Place 4: Michael Boyter. He was appointed Jan. 10 to finish the term of Steve Farco, who resigned for health reasons.
Place 6: Roger Fisher.
Euless City Council
Term: three years
Mayor: Linda Martin
Place 2: Jeremy Tompkins
Place 4: Linda Eilenfeldt
Hurst City Council
Term: two years
Place 1: David Booe
Place 2: Larry Kitchens
Place 6: Henry Wilson
Hurst-Euless-Bedford school board
Term: four years
Place 2: Dawn Jordan-Wells
Place 3: Matt Romero
Place 4: Ellen Jones
Place 5: Faye Beaulieu
