‘Door ding’ argument led to Bedford shooting death, police say

A 28-year-old man died Monday after he was shot over a parking argument at a Kroger in Bedford, police said Tuesday.
Sam Smith of Haltom City died at 5:45 p.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Smith and the suspect were discussing what police called a “door ding” to the suspect’s car, reportedly made by Smith, when the conversation deteriorated, police said in a news release.
Each told the other they had guns, and while the suspect was in his vehicle, Smith reportedly made a threatening move and reached behind his back. The suspect, who has a handgun license, told police he thought Smith was reaching for a gun when he shot him, the news release said.
Smith’s wife, Alishia Smith, said he was shot five to six times from less than 5 feet away, with several shots hitting his face and chest.
It was later discovered that Smith did not have a gun, police said.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to the Bedford Police Department. He was released Tuesday pending further investigation into probable cause, the news release said.
Alishia Smith, who had been married to Sam Smith for three years, said they have a 2-year-old daughter, Samantha, and were expecting their second child next month. She described him as a “great dad.”
Staff Writer Susan McFarland contributed to this report.
