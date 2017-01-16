Standout sisters finally on same team

Lexi and Myra Gordon have combined to play a lot of basketball in their young lives.
However, this is the first year they have combined to play on the same team, sharing the court for the L.D. Bell girls basketball squad.
Lexi is Bell’s standout senior guard who has signed to play for the University of Connecticut next season. Her younger sister, Myra, is Bell’s starting point guard.
“It’s an experience most people dream about,” Lexi said of playing with Myra. “We both enjoy each other, praise each other, and we push each other.
“It’s a balance. You’re my sister, but you’re also my teammate. It’s been a growing process, and she’s definitely proven she’s one of the best freshmen in the country.”
Myra remembers watching Lexi play from the stands in previous seasons. She was patiently awaiting the time when she could join her big sister and do exactly what they are doing now, leading the charge as the Lady Raiders chase the District 5-6A championship.
It would be the first district championship since 2014 — when Lexi was a freshman.
“This season has been a great start to my high school career,” Myra said. “Lexi is a very hard worker. Every day she gets in the gym and it inspires me to get in the gym.
“She’s always held me at a high standard, and I want to live up to that.”
In fact, it was Myra who led the Lady Raiders with 17 points when they defeated rival Trinity, 46-42 recently, while Lexi added 14. The Lady Trojans, defending district champions, were ranked No. 2 in the state at the time.
A few days later, Lexi went off for 40 points as Bell improved to 5-0 with a 64-43 victory against Southlake Carroll.
Now that they are on the same team, Lexi and Myra complement each other. Of course, Lexi remains one of the most dangerous scorers in the nation, and she said of Myra, “She passes the ball better than anybody I’ve known.”
Lexi added, “She’s made my job easier this year. I don’t have as much pressure on me.”
Bell coach Brock Pembleton said the chemistry works so well because “Myra’s a creator and Lexi’s a pure scorer.”
And, just as the two girls have been watching the calendar over the years, anxious to play together, Pembleton admitted he has been as well.
“I looked forward to them playing together. Who wouldn’t?” he said. “Two quality players like that on the same team, and with what we have to go with them, it makes for good success.
“I joked with the parents, ‘Couldn’t you have had them a year closer together?’”
While this is the first season to be on the same team, it’s not the first time they have played together, so to speak. Although before, it was always just for fun and practice.
At such times, Lexi does not take it easy on her younger sibling.
“If we’re ever one-on-one, she sure wants to win, but so do I,” Myra said, laughing. “But at the end of the day, our competition makes us both better.”
When Lexi joined the Bell varsity four seasons ago as a freshman, she was on a senior-laden team. Myra is on a young squad, with Lexi and Tiana Johnson the only seniors.
“I see a better version of myself four years ago,” Lexi said of Myra. “And she’s playing a bigger role than I played. I had four seniors around me and she only has two.”
Lexi’s freshman team advanced to the regional finals. Obviously, she and Myra would love that and more, but first they have their sights set on winning district together.
“It’s in our grasp. We know we can win district and make a run in the playoffs. It would be really special,” Lexi said.
Pembleton said Lexi and Myra are not only talented players, but also good citizens and examples to other players in all walks of life. He also gave credit to their parents, who both played college basketball.
“They’re just basketball people. They push their daughters in the right way, and they are also big supporters of all of our kids,” he said. “They give rides to kids when they need it. They’re always there, just good people, and it shows in the two daughters.”
It is possible Lexi and Myra could join forces again in a few years if Myra also signs to play with UConn. She has a lot to think about on that decision, she said.
“I get asked a lot if I’m going to follow my sister. I’m open to every college that will look at me,” Myra said.
“She can go anywhere she wants, and if she ends up with me at UConn, that would be cool,” Lexi said.
In the meantime, both said they plan on staying close, though Lexi will be a half a continent away next season.
“She wouldn’t know what to do without me,” Lexi said with a grin.
To which Myra replied with a laugh, “Nah, it’s the other way around. She’s going to miss me.”
