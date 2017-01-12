Dog-friendly restaurant opens in Euless’ Glade Parks development

Dog lovers rejoice!
You and your favorite pooch can enjoy a meal together at the Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar that is now open in the busy Glade Parks development in Euless.
The location at 2521 Texas 121 is the third restaurant in North Texas for the Southern California-based chain. It opened Monday and features a 1,300-square-foot patio especially designed for dogs to dine with their owners. There is even a doggie menu.
The 8,600-square-foot interior features a Rocky Mountain Wyoming design.
Some of the menu highlights for humans are bone-in pork schnitzel and braised lamb shank ragu over noodles.
Pooches can have a free bowl of water and dine on a grilled hamburger patty or a grilled chicken breast, both with brown rice, or just have the rice alone.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
