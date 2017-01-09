Settlement reached in airbag lawsuit against Moritz Kia, subsidiary

Four siblings whose parents died in a head-on crash in 2013 when the airbags in their minivan did not deploy have reached a confidential settlement with Moritz Kia and Discount Motors.
The settlement, the terms of which are confidential, was reached last month in a Tarrant County state district court.
Attorneys for Moritz Kia of Fort Worth and its dealership for pre-owned vehicles, Discount Motors in Arlington, said their clients are satisfied.
Todd Tracy, a Dallas attorney representing Elaina Brown, the oldest daughter of Mark and Darla Burns of Bedford, who were killed in the crash, said in an emailed statement that the lawsuit “was settled amicably by both parties.”
The case was to go to trial in early February.
The Burns children filed a lawsuit over two years ago alleging that the dealerships disconnected the fuse to the airbag system, removed the cable from the deployment sensor and fraudulently replaced the front seat sensor.
Brown told the Star-Telegram previously that she wondered if her parents would have survived the crash had the airbags deployed.
Mark and Darla Burns, along with their three children Kenya, Cami and Brealyn and their grandmother Wanda Burns, were traveling to a family reunion in Hamilton in July 2013. Their Kia Sedona minivan was struck head-on by a Pontiac Bonneville that crossed the center line on U.S. 67 near Glen Rose. Their daughter Elaina was at work at the time of the crash.
Mark and Darla Burns were pronounced dead at the scene, and Wanda Burns also died.
Brown told the Star-Telegram that her sister Kenya, who was 16 at the time, pulled her sisters out of the wrecked minivan and saw that her father was still alive. She tried to help but realized that she couldn’t do anything to save him.
Bill Kirkman, an attorney representing Discount Motors, said in an emailed statement: “Moritz Kia and Discount Motors are very pleased that the parties were able to reach a voluntary resolution of the dispute thereby allowing all of the parties to avoid the risks and expense of a trial.”
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
Comments