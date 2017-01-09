New Euless 24 Hour Fitness includes indoor turf

When Mike Davila learned that there was an indoor turf field at the newly-opened 24 Hour Fitness in the Glade Parks development, he was among the first to work out at the gym.
“I’m super excited,” he said, adding that it was his first time there.
Chris van Holbeck, general manager at the Euless 24 Hour Fitness, said people who come to work out use the Turf Zone for activities such as pushing and pulling sleds, flipping tires and agility drills.
“We are giving our members another option to let them work out,” van Holbeck said.
In Davila’s case, he wants a vigorous workout and a chance to practice box jumping, an activity in which a person repeatedly jumps on and off of a box that is about 4 feet high.
“Indoor turf is excellent for me. It’s a game-changer for me because it allows me to do things I can’t do in other gyms,” he said.
Other fitness centers are also offering indoor turf.
At Lifetime Fitness in Mansfield, personal trainer Dwayne Levels said the indoor turf helps his clients because of the softer surface for working out.
“I played football for a while, and I’ve had three knee surgeries,” Levels said. “I can play on turf all day long. There is less impact on the joints, and you can do all kinds of sports.”
Tom Manella, vice president of personal training at Lifetime Fitness, said indoor turf areas are included in new locations for Lifetime Fitness as well as when an existing fitness center is renovated.
Manella said he doesn’t have a figure on how many fitness centers have turf, but it gives people another option for working out.
“It’s another tool in the toolbox for meeting today’s exercise trends. It’s a softer surface with less resistance on the body,” Manella said.
Meanwhile, the 37,000-square foot 24 Hour Fitness in Euless has other amenities for exercise enthusiasts such as virtual classes, an indoor pool and a kids’ club where parents can bring their children. The children can play games or hone their skills on a mini soccer field.
When asked about locating in Glade Parks, van Holbeck said he is looking forward to working in a growing area where the emphasis is on an active lifestyle.
The Glade Parks development includes urban lofts, single-family homes, restaurants and retail and has easy access from Airport Freeway.
“Glade Parks is a great location for us,” van Holbeck said.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
