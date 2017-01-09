Lady Trojans right rare losing skid in Hebron game

After a 17-game win streak to open the season, the Euless Trinity girls basketball team suddenly found itself in a bout of adversity.
The Lady Trojans lost to McEachern (Ga.) in the Sandra Meadows Classic and followed that with a loss to Duncanville in the third-place game of that tournament. Then, Trinity lost to L.D. Bell in an important district game.
Facing the prospect of a four-game losing skid, the 6A No. 2 team in the state pulled itself out of the mire with a 40-21 victory over Lewisville Hebron to keep pace with Flower Mound in District 5-6A play, both one game behind undefeated L.D. Bell.
Senior Trinity Oliver has seen a lot of basketball in her time as a Lady Trojan, so she knew not to reach for the panic button when things looked like they might start spiraling.
“I just feel like we lost the way we played previous to the [Sandra Meadows] tournament. Just working the ball more, taking better shots,” Oliver said. “I feel like we should bounce back pretty quickly. We’re a pretty strong team ourselves. This is just a minor setback, to be honest. I feel like we’ll recover.”
Nobody likes to lose, but one thing losing does is expose things you need to work on.
“We noticed that more people need to step up in crunch time moments,” Oliver said. “When other teams start double-teaming our players, we should be able to count on other people.”
It’s important to note, of course, that the losses came against high-caliber competition. McEachern finished second in the quality field of the Sandra Meadows classic. Duncanville is the No. 1 team in the state. And Bell … well, you know how rivalry games can go.
Oliver also said she noticed something else during that three-game losing streak.
“Playing against really aggressive teams like Duncanville and the team from Georgia showed that we need to work on our aggression as well,” Oliver noted. “Just come out stronger and more aggressive.”
Oliver doesn’t expect the Lady Trojans to face any additional losing streaks this season, and hopes the one they just ended helped remind them what got them on that big, much more impressive winning streak.
“You start winning and you forget you can also lose,” she said. “I just think we need to go back to our game plan from the beginning of the year and touch base with that and we’ll be fine.”
