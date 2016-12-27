Lady Trojans point guard helps team to No. 2 ranking

You don’t often get to No. 2 in the state without solid play from your point guard, and the Euless Trinity girls basketball team can claim both. The Lady Trojans are the No. 2 team in Class 6A according to the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings, and senior Haleigh Talbert has a lot to do with that.
“To me, she’s one of the best point guards in the state. If she were a little taller than 5-5, I think she would be recruited by everybody,” Trinity coach Sue Cannon said. “She truly is the bread and butter of our team.”
Trinity Oliver is known as the prolific scorer, but Talbert is the floor general. She’s the one calling the offense and pulling the strings.
“She is definitely the on-the-court coach,” Cannon said. “[The other players] listen to her, and she does a great job.”
Talbert, who has committed to play next season at the University of California-Irvine, said she tries to direct while still being motivational.
“I take it day by day,” she said. “It’s amazing though, actually. They look up to me and listen to what I say. We all communicate with each other well. It’s no problem. When I’m on the court they listen to me and they know that what I call is probably a good play or something that will help us in the game.”
Talbert is among the group of this year’s four seniors that has been through and seen a lot together. They have an opportunity to make it something truly memorable.
“We laugh about it. We never thought we would make it where we have,” Talbert said. “Every year has been good, but this year we really want to make the finals. So far it’s a blessing and we’ve just been sticking it out with each other. We’ve thought about it and have been talking to each other almost every day about how we want to make it far. We’ve just been trying to keep our flow going.”
The Lady Trojans claimed a district title last season but were upended in the first round of the playoffs. The goal is obviously much higher this year, but Talbert doesn’t want to put a stipulation on what would make her senior season successful. She prefers to just make sure she does all she can.
“With it being my last year, it gives me a lot of reasons to end it well,” she said. “No regrets. Leaving everything on the court. Not leaving a game and thinking to myself I could have done this better or I could have done more. Just knowing that I left everything out on the court would be the best feeling.”
