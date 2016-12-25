An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

Hurst-Euless-Bedford News
More Videos
Oklahoma commit Kennedy Brooks rushed for over 100 yards in every game of his varsity high school career and rushed for over 200 yards in each of the final 10 games he played. With 2,128 yards and 26 TDs in the regular season, Brooks is the unanimous Star-Telegram Super Team Offensive Player of the Year.
Many people make New Year's resolutions every year, but very few stick to them. Humans have been making New Year's resolutions for thousands of years. Find out where they originated.
Mayor Price, Representatives Collier and Veasey, and County Commissioner Brooks weigh in on viral video of mother and daughters arrested after calling police to report an assault.
Chief Joel Fitzgerald promises a thorough investigation, saying that "the officer was rude" and "I can't call it racism"
Eleven years after the December 27 fire that killed two and burned 117 structures, the Cross Plains Volunteer Fire Department has grown but faces challenges finding firefighters.
Greater Progressive Church of God in Christ's roof was replaced by the North Texas Association of Roofing Contractors, which volunteered on the project to replace the flat roof over the sanctuary and the roof for the rest of the building.
The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead on arrival at Parkland Hospital after the one-car wreck at Canada Drive and Pluto Street, according to nbcdfw.com
Members and supporters of the black community gathered at the Tarrant County Courthouse to protest the arrest of a mother and her teenage daughters
The emotional mother and her eldest daughter speak on the evening they were released from jail. Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters' arrest was caught on video after they called the Fort Worth police on Wednesday to report that a man assaulted Craig's 7-year-old son.
Two Arlington officers used their own money to buy presents for a family who had their gifts stolen by a burglar.