Santa helps Euless first-grader after gifts for parents and others are lost

James Haley walked toward the principal’s office Wednesday with his kindergarten teacher, but he wasn’t in trouble.
Instead, he found Santa waiting for him. His eyes lit up.
“James, ho ho ho, I am so glad to see you,” Santa said as he hugged the child.
“Several of my elves told me there was an incident last week where you lost some stuff. Did you lose a few packages?”
“Yes,” James said.
“You know what? I think I know where they are.”
“Where are they?” James said.
James, 6 is a student at Midway Park Elementary in Euless. He takes part in a program sponsored by the nonprofit organization BridgesWork that provides Christmas gifts for needy children to give to “significant” adults in their families.
On a recent Saturday, James spent hours at Martin United Methodist Church in Bedford choosing cosmetics, tools and other gifts for his parents, grandparents and older sister. But somehow the shopping bag full of presents was misplaced, said Jan Morgan, executive director of BridgesWork.
“James got ready to leave and couldn’t find his gifts. He was really upset. That’s when we decided, well, maybe Santa heard about this. We thought that Santa could come and bring the gifts that James got for his family,” she said.
The bags from Santa Claus were full of candy, mittens, tools, perfume and cosmetics, and Santa didn’t forget about James either — he got a Dallas Cowboys shirt.
Morgan said BridgesWork, which was formed about six years ago, helps over 100 disadvantaged children a year. Besides the special gifts at Christmas, children spend time reading and learning about cooking, nutrition, photography and character building.
“Children are very willing to give and pay it forward,” Morgan said. “They just need to have the opportunity to do so.”
They also do service projects, such as volunteering at food banks.
After James got his special shopping bags, he and Santa discussed reindeer and elves. Then the conversation turned to the holiday itself.
“How many days until Christmas? You’re pretty good in math, aren’t you?” Santa asked.
“Five days,” James said.
Santa answered there were about 10 days.
“I want you to be good for the next 10 days or so. Santa loves you very much. What else does Santa want to hear?”
“Merry Christmas,” James said.
