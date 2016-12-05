Trojans identify problems in tournament play

The Euless Trinity boys basketball team headed west this past weekend, hoping to be tested. The Trojans took part in the San Angelo Tournament, where they reached the championship game before finally losing to local powerhouse North Crowley.
The Trojans faced some of the adversity they wanted, and despite coming up one win shy of a trophy, saw positive strides.
“We felt like it was three good wins,” head coach Mark Villines said. “To go on the road and travel and be gone for three days and go through that routine. The talent that we saw there was exactly what we need as we get closer to district.”
Trinity is now 7-2 on the season.
The tournament began with Trinity cruising to wins over Midland Lee and Kerrville Tivy. The Trojans then faced a solid Justin Northwest in the semifinals, prevailing in a 66-62 game that revealed some of the character Villines has wanted to see from his club.
Trinity jumped out to an early lead, but in the second half found itself trailing by double-digits. The Trojans “had to grind it out and win a close game,” Villines said.
That set the stage for the final against North Crowley, which had rolled up 120 points in its semifinal win. The Panthers kept the Trojans at arms’ length, eventually winning 79-64.
Villines said the two primary concerns he has about his team surfaced in that game: missing shots in transition and rebounding.
“We’re going to have to dictate our style and our tempo,” he explained, looking ahead to district play, which begins Dec. 16 with a home game against Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
“District opponents like Southlake Carroll, Hebron and Flower Mound, they’re going to want to slow it down. They want games in the 40s; we want games in the 60s and 70s. We’re going to have to impose our will to do that. In order to do that, we’re going to have to defend, rebound and push the ball. When we get those opportunities to finish in transition, we’re going to have to make them.”
The offense has been guilty of blowing too many chances at its end, which Villines said in turn puts too much pressure on the defense.
As for rebounding, guards Jhivvan Jackson and Devin Newton have been the leading rebounders for the club. While it’s good news the backcourt is rebounding, Villines said they’re going to need others to pick up play on the boards.
If those two things improve, Villines is happy about where his team is.
Trinity travels to Denton on Tuesday to face Guyer before participating in the Keller Tournament this weekend.
