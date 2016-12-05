Lady Trojans, Raiders enter district play in imposing 5-6A

The L.D. Bell and Euless Trinity girls basketball teams are both venturing into a new district Friday.
To open District 5-6A, the Lady Raiders will host Flower Mound Marcus. Trinity will host Southlake Carroll.
Of the district’s eight teams, including Lewisville Hebron, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Trophy Club Nelson, six had winning records entering last weekend. L.D. Bell and Hebron were the only exceptions.
“We have two returning starters, which are our only two seniors [Connecticut signeee Lexi Gordon and Tiana Johnson],” Bell coach Brock Pembleton said. “We are very young and inexperienced on the varsity level. It’s been a slow process adjusting to the roles and expectations needed to compete at a high level.
“That being said, I am pleased with our progress. We are playing one of the toughest pre-district schedules that I have scheduled since I became the head coach at Bell. I have not been concerned with our pre-district schedule, knowing that the level of competition will better prepare us for the district race.”
Trinity, ranked third in the state at press time, looks to be the favorite in the district race. The Lady Trojans also won 7-6A last season before realignment, going 12-0, and have the majority of their team back, led by Baylor signee senior Trinity Oliver.
The Lady Trojans were also undefeated at the press deadline (12-0), including prestigious victories against two-time defending Class 4A state champion Argyle in the semifinals and Keller in the finals of the Flower Mound Tournament.
“The fact that we are returning four senior varsity starters is a huge plus. They are all excellent students, very unselfish and love the game,” Trinity coach Sue Cannon said. “This is their fourth year playing varsity together, so they know the system and know how to accomplish our goals.”
Pembleton puts Trinity at the top of the teams to beat in district. However, he said going through unblemished will be a challenging task.
“I think anyone in the district can beat anyone else on any given night,” Pembleton said. “Winning on the road, as always, will be a big key.”
Cannon agrees.
“We are aware that our district is strong and everyone will be gunning for us when we start district on Friday. We need to bring our A-game to every district contest,” she said.
The progression of younger players will also be important, which Pembleton has seen already this season. In a recent game, Bell’s two freshmen led the Lady Raiders in scoring, with Myra Gordon, Lexi Gordon’s younger sister, scoring 22 and Kyla Davis adding 13.
“It’s been an adjustment for our two freshmen, but both are working hard and making big contributions,” Pembleton said. “Some of our returning players that did not get a lot of playing time last year are now starting to get more comfortable and productive as well.”
Cannon said that while learning her complicated system is challenging, she also likes what she has seen from her younger athletes.
“It takes a while to learn our complicated offensive and defensive system. I think the future is bright for several of these young ladies and I look forward to watching their development,” she said.
Pembleton said his team’s greatest strength as it enters district is its ability to stay calm. Considering its youth and inexperience, this is something that has grabbed his attention.
“Because of our schedule we have been in some big games and close games already,” he said. “This year’s team is not panicking when we are down. They just keep playing and staying positive. We have been emphasizing to just keep playing hard and work together, and at the end of the game we will see what the score is.”
Cannon said, “I always try to schedule some games early to see who is learning the system and who is not. Also, what combination of players play the best together under pressure. Our second tournament, Flower Mound, helped in that area, and our final tournament, the Sandra Meadows Tournament at Duncanville, will definitely tell us what we need to work on with upcoming district games.”
Before taking a break for the holidays, Trinity will travel to Lewisville on Dec. 13 and host Nelson on Dec. 16. Bell will host Hebron on Dec. 13 and travel to Flower Mound on Dec. 16.
After the holidays, teams will return to league play with Bell hosting Trinity on Jan. 3.
