For December babies at Texas Health HEB, a special go-home stocking

Volunteers from the Texas Health HEB Auxiliary made 117 Christmas stockings for the babies born in December, including those in the neonatal intensive care unit. The babies get to go home inside their Christmas stockings.
“My son Joseph was born just a little bit early at Texas Health HEB and had to stay in the NICU after some complications,” said Leslie Sanchez, Euless resident and new mom. “I think he knew how anxious I was to meet him! When I saw him in the NICU in his little stocking he looked adorable, just like my perfect little present, which he is.”
The auxiliary volunteers help raise money for the hospital as well as donate their time. Currently, they contributed more than 1,575,714 hours, said Nateasie Kendrick, manager of volunteer services.
