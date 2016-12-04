Bedford man’s ‘angels’ honored for saving his life

Glen Milton was repairing his GMC Blazer one day in August when the unthinkable happened. He was underneath the vehicle when it slipped from the jack, pinning him to the ground.
Milton, 66, started yelling for help, and that was when “angels’ came to his rescue.
Amy Nabors, 22, and Megan Gebhart, 24, received the Bedford Fire Department’s lifesaving award last week for their quick thinking, which helped save Milton’s life. The women were recognized during Bedford’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday. Megan Gebhart’s father, David, is on the City Council.
“The two girls ran up the driveway and said, ‘Mister, mister, do you need help?’ ” Milton recalled.
“They were angels.”
Milton said his grandson was inside with headphones on and didn’t realize what was happening to his grandfather.
Gebhart and Nabors, who lives next door to Milton, said they heard him calling for help and went to see what was going on.
“We heard something, but it didn’t sound quite right,” Gebhart said.
The two women described how Milton told them how to use a nearby floor jack to lift the vehicle from his head and chest.
Nabors was able to position the jack and lift the Blazer so that Milton could breathe, but they couldn’t pull him out from underneath the vehicle.
Gebhart called 911 while Nabors checked on Milton’s grandson.
“The jack was hard to use,” Milton said. But “It was like she had been doing that her whole life.”
Milton, who had open-heart surgery recently, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. doctors put eight staples in the top of his head. He didn’t suffer any internal injuries.
“I should have secured the truck better, but I was in a hurry,” he said of the accident.
During the ceremony, Mayor Jim Griffin praised Nabors and Gebhart for remaining calm in a scary situation
“They were not scared to take action and help Mr. Milton,” he said.
Gebhart and Nabors said they were surprised to receive the lifesaving award.
“We did what anyone would have done,” Nabors said. “I think that any time there is a call for help, it’s always good to play on the safe side and check things out.”
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
