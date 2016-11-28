Bell golfers sharpened skills in fall tournaments

The high school golf season is split into two parts. The fall, while competitive, is largely to hone skills and to help build up a team’s level of competitiveness come the spring, when players and teams can advance to postseason play.
Hurst L.D. Bell coach Buddy Hamm is pleased with his players’ progress as they enter the winter break.
“I felt the fall tournaments were challenging due to the fact most of the high school players who played during the summer still had their game in good shape,” Hamm said. “We usually do not know who we will be competing against until the day of the tournament, but we played against some very solid golf programs.
“I felt the strength on our girls team was their attitude of not being preoccupied with who they were competing against. They simply showed up and played some of their best golf during the tournaments. I would say from a coach’s perspective, that is all we could ask of our teams when they go out to compete.”
The girls continue to be led by junior Brooke Sullivan. In three out of four fall tournaments, she shot 74 or 75. Freshman Keirsten Daniel was a top-five medalist in two out of four tournaments.
“I believe she will be shooting consistently in the 70s during the spring due to how well she understands and manages her game during a round,” Hamm said of Daniel.
Seniors Mai Le Ana and Summer Bruce’s game have been steady. Ana is on the verge of breaking 80 and Bruce’s game is not far behind.
“Either way, I do expect both girls to contribute in a big way during the spring,” Hamm said.
Not too far behind is Summer’s younger sister Caliana Bruce, a sophomore. Her scores have improved in each of the fall tournaments.
“As for the boys, our goal for the boys is for us to finish in the top five of a varsity tournament,” Hamm said. “Several of the boys have part-time jobs, which limits the quality time they need in order to improve.”
Junior Dennis Embovornchai continues to be the No. 1 player. He continued to shoot in the 80s during the fall tournaments. Junior Sam Lac has improved his ability to bounce back after a bad hole, Hamm said.
“Sam’s attitude has been great and constantly works hard to improve. Sam is a natural leader for the team and he provides a lot of positive support to the other team members,” Hamm said, adding that he believes Lac will be pushing for the team’s top spot in the spring.
Several newcomers are impressing Hamm. Among the girls, they are sophomore Taelynn Dehart and freshman Maggie Freeman.
“Maggie is in basketball during the winter, so she will be practicing on her own available time,” Hamm said. “With more experience and continued support from the rest of the team, Taelynn and Maggie’s game will continue to progress in a positive direction.
“Additionally, we have a group of freshman boys who are learning the game this year. With more practice and their continued willingness to improve, I hope to be sharing more specific information about their progress during the spring.”
Hamm said that while placing high is always nice in the fall, he is looking at much more. He specifically focuses on aspects of the game that will help the team come the spring, such as reducing triple bogeys or worse and making better shot selection from the tee and fair.
“I believe the players realized what they need to work on in order to improve their scoring,” he said.
And though they are on break from high school competition for a while, Hamm said he expects them to keep working between now and the spring.
“We will continue focusing on the short game as much as possible. We discussed the subject as a team and they understand golfers can never work too much on putting, chipping and practicing shots inside 100 yards,” he said. “They understand and believe a good short game does make a difference between players shooting in the 70s and 80s from those shooting in the 90s or higher.
“I am fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity to work with a bunch of good students who believe in working hard, making time and travel sacrifices for practices, and show persistence to be the best player they can be for the L.D. Bell golf team.”
Comments