Natural Grocers opening soon in Hurst

A vacant strip of land east of Precinct Line Road is taking shape as the site of a Natural Grocers and a restaurant specializing in street tacos.
Workers are putting the finishing touches on the second Tarrant County location of Natural Grocers, which is scheduled to open Dec. 7. The 15,000-square-foot store at 759 Grapevine Highway will offer organic foods, along with supplements and body care products.
Natural Grocers opened along Fort Worth’s busy West Seventh Street corridor in June. The Colorado-based chain has 135 stores throughout the country and 21 in Texas, with locations in Dallas, Coppell and Denton. Recently, the Keller City Council approved plans for a store scheduled to open in 2017.
“Natural Grocer is a nice addition for Hurst. It is the only store to guarantee all organic,” said Steve Bowden, the city’s executive director of economic development. He said Natural Grocers has a health coach on staff and a community room where people can come to learn about nutrition and healthy eating.
R Taco, specializing in street tacos, is building a store near Natural Grocers and should be open this spring, Bowden said.
The restaurant, part of a Dallas-based chain, is going up next to Chick Fil-A and will feature a large outdoor patio where customers can enjoy a margarita made from “cheap tequila” according to the company’s website. As the website says, “Tacos are the most important meal of the day.”
R Taco founder Rusty Fenton opened his first Dallas restaurant in a converted gas station in 2010, and the chain now has 14 locations in four states.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696
