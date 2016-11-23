Lady Raiders ready to swing for another gymnastics title

It’s hard to imagine a high school gymnastics season in which the Hurst L.D. Bell Lady Raiders aren’t among the favorites to compete for a state championship.
And that will not be the case again this year, as coach Debbie Williams’ team is once again filled with talent and ready to make a run at successfully defending its state title, the team’s first since 2005 but 20th since 1967.
“We have been busy since school started getting ready for another exciting season,” Williams said.
The Lady Raiders had two seniors graduate, but they have plenty of talent returning. Topping that list is senior Alexis Martin, who won the floor title at state last season and was second all-around.
Martin is joined by senior Desiray Rodriquez, juniors Katelyn Hornsby, Miranda Hoyt, Skylar Kirkpatrick and Kyleigh Prather, and sophomore Mason Hicks.
“We have a lot to do this year to live up to last year’s team but I believe this group makes a great team,” Williams said. “They work hard and they are extremely supportive of one another.
“They know what it takes to be the best they can be and I believe they are willing to make that commitment.”
Williams said there are also some freshmen who could make an impact, including Kiley Knittle on the vault.
Williams also said she expects strong competition as the Lady Raiders attempt to defend their title. Several of those teams were on hand for the first meet, the Bell Invitational.
“I am looking forward to a fun and exciting year even though competition is my least favorite part of coaching,” Williams said. “I enjoy helping the girls achieve and grow.”
The Blue Raider boys finished second in district last season but did not qualify a team for state for only the second time in team history. However, coach, Sean Sims has plenty of returning talent as they attempt to remedy that this season.
The Blue Raiders return seven. Among them is junior Adam Tice, who qualified for state on the parallel bars and sophomore Xavier Pineda. Sims is expecting both to compete strong in all-around.
“Adam has the potential to place at state in some events,” he said.
Two freshmen who could contribute are Michael Beal and Iker Del Solar, last year’s district all-around champion at Bedford Junior High.
Sims sees district competition as a strong battle between his team and rival Trinity. He said the regional meet is once again Saginaw’s to lose.
“After that, it’s too early to know. I’ve heard Chisholm Trail is strong, Trinity will be fairly strong. I feel like we have the ability to be in the mix, but we have a lot of work to do,” Sims said.
Sims sees depth as a strength for his team. Athletes will be competing against each other for advancement on the roster and the right to compete at meets.
“In the long run, that’s a good thing. It’s hard to compete against your friends, but it makes the team better,” he said.
“I have high hopes for the season. Our biggest goal is to get back there [state] this year,” Sims said. “We have the potential.”
