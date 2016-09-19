Are Raiders on the upswing?

Over the 2014 and 2015 football seasons combined, the Hurst L.D. Bell football team won two games.
So it’s easy to understand their enthusiasm as they enter the District 5-6A race with two wins in three games this season.
“I’ve felt a change with the team. We’ve become a family,” senior defensive end Ricky Tatu said. “We’re not the same as before.”
Tatu had a key interception at the goal line in a 26-14 victory against Keller at the Ford Center in Frisco to wrap up nondistrict play. The Blue Raiders (2-1) had last week off before opening league competition at Flower Mound Marcus (2-1) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Raiders enter district with the top scoring defense in the league. The 48 points they’ve surrendered are also the fewest of any team.
“Defensively, we’re playing exceptionally well,” second-year head coach Mike Glaze said.
Bell also has a solid running attack with seniors Ivan Traylor (48 carries, 263 yards, 4 TD) and Terry Pace (58-235, 4 TD).
“Any time you’ve got a couple of quick backs who can run the ball, you’re in good shape,” Glaze said. “And our passing game is coming around.”
While junior Austin Brougham has yet to find the end zone, he has shown steady improvement since the opening game, a 28-21 double-overtime loss to Coppell. He’s completed 27 of his 48 pass attempts this season for 318 yards, with four of his six interceptions coming in that opening loss and no picks in the most recent victory.
His favorite target is senior Ricky Walton, who has 15 catches for 193 yards.
Defensively, Tatu is the leading tackler with 40, followed by senior strong safety Derek Thomas with 37. Thomas returned an interception from deep in his own territory 31 yards to thwart a Keller drive.
The Raiders have also been capitalizing on takeaway opportunities. They have six fumble recoveries and three interceptions, compared to giving up just one fumble and six interceptions.
They are also holding opponents to 100 yards rushing per game, limiting North Crowley to 38 yards on 31 attempts. Opponents are averaging just 230 total yards.
Meanwhile, Bell is averaging nearly 300 yards, including gaining over 400 against Keller.
The Bell offense has been able to control the ball this season. To open the second half against Keller, they drove 81 yards and used nearly seven and a half minutes, converting three third downs and a fourth down, en route to a go-ahead touchdown.
“As soon as we came out, we were ready,” Tatu said. “It was so great to see us do that. It was a beautiful drive.”
As much as the two victories gave them confidence, Glaze said his team may have gotten the most confidence from the narrow loss to perennial power Coppell.
“We feel like if we can play with Coppell, we can play with a lot of schools,” Glaze said.
Tatu said the team feels as if it should be taking a 3-0 record into district.
“We know we should have won that game,” he said. “But either way, we got a lot out of it.”
The only team in 5-6A that is undefeated is rival Trinity (3-0). Along with Bell and Marcus, Southlake Carroll, Lewisville and Hebron are 2-1. Flower Mound is 1-2 and Trophy Club Nelson is 0-3.
“We are in a very tough district,” Glaze said. “We’re going to have to stay healthy. But we’re coming in feeling good about ourselves.”
Injured player stands for anthem
Junior Vita Tonga has nothing against Colin Kaepernick. He just will not join him in his stance against the National Anthem. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been kneeling during the song when it is played before games this season, citing his protest against treatment of African-Americans and minorities.
Tonga said nothing will keep him from standing when he hears the song. And he proved that when he got up out of a wheelchair and stood with his teammates before their game against Keller on Sept. 10.
This despite having had surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament the day before.
“I heard the song come on and I couldn’t help myself,” he said. “It definitely hurt to stand up, but it was the right thing to do — for me, at least.”
Tonga has a brother who is serving in the Army. He also said he stands for his grandfather, who came over as an immigrant from Tonga.
“I’ve got multiple reasons to stand,” he said.
However, Tonga said he also is OK with Kaepernick not standing, saying to each his own.
“That’s his right. It has nothing to do with me,” Tonga said. “He has to do what his heart is telling him to do and I have to do what mine tells me to do.”
Rick Mauch
