Bell siblings motivate each other for cross-country

For a lot of older brothers, having a younger sister around can be a drag.
Not for Colton Sizemore. In fact, the Hurst L.D. Bell senior and his sophomore sister, Haven Sizemore, run around together on a regular basis.
Both are members of the school’s cross-country team, and they are each others’ biggest fan. They are also each others’ toughest workout partner.
“I can push her harder than my teammates. She has no choice. She has to put up with me,” Colton said with a chuckle.
“I feel really proud of her. She’s really competitive, and it’s fun to see her succeed.”
Both have been running since junior high. Colton said he got started because he “stinks at basketball” and wanted to do something that he enjoys more, anyway. Seeing his love for the sport, Haven followed when she came along in the seventh grade.
Also, both of their parents ran track in high school.
“I was debating whether to do it, but I saw how much Colton loved it,” Haven said. “He pushes me to be the best I can be, and I do try to push him.”
In fact, Colton said his little sister is an inspiration to him, especially in the offseason.
“That’s when we motivate each other to wake up and train,” he said.
Haven admits Colton is usually the first to rise. However, not always, she added with a laugh.
“Last week he overslept that one time,” she said.
Since Haven does not yet have a drivers license, Colton also drives the two of them to school and practice. It’s easier now that she and he both go to Bell. Last year she was still in junior high.
“We actually get to share a lot more than just being teammates,” he said.
“They are very close,” L.D. Bell coach Gerry Smith said. “I’ve seen a lot of brothers and sisters, and they are about as close and supportive of any I’ve ever had.
“It’s always great to have somebody at home who gets what the other is doing, to have that person to counsel with. I think that helped Haven transition, and for Colton it’s leadership.”
When the other is racing, the sibling will follow throughout the course. They offer encouragement, cheer and even update them on their status in the race.
“We tell each other what place we are in, how far behind the next runner is,” Haven said. “It’s just great to know we’re there for each other.”
Next season, however, Haven will have to continue the sport on her own at Bell, as Colton will have moved on to college. He plans to study aeronautical engineering. As for running, he plans to continue that, though in what capacity he’s not sure.
“I’ll probably get in a running club,” he said. “But if I get a scholarship, maybe I’ll run cross-country for the school.”
Haven said she will miss the company of her older brother next season.
“I don’t want him to leave, but he has to go to college,” she said.
“I’m honestly going to miss it,” Colton said. “But I believe she’s going to carry on and do very well.”
And, with running being a lifetime sport, who’s to say they won’t reunite and run again in future years?
“I can definitely see us running together as we go through life,” Colton said.
“We’ve always been competitive,” Haven said. “I imagine we’ll stay that way, and it would be great if we did live close enough to each other that we could start running together again regularly.”
Comments