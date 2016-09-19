Trinity freshman shot through the ranks

This time last year, Tianalei Ikakoula was playing volleyball in middle school. This week, the Euless Trinity freshman will get her first taste of what will likely be several career rivalry matchups with L.D. Bell.
It’s been a short ride here. Ikakoula just started playing volleyball in seventh grade. Two years later, she’s already a varsity starter. The 5-foot-11 middle blocker had an inkling over the summer she might get this chance.
“We saw potential in her over the summer,” Trojans coach Mia Langi said. “It was one of the spots we had to fill because of graduation. We just didn’t know who was going to fill it. When we saw her playing with our girls, that’s when we started thinking maybe she needs to take that spot. She’s done a good job of adapting to a different coaching style and a transition from the junior high to high school.”
Of course, Ikakoula still isn’t actually at the high school, since freshmen aren’t on campus. She and fellow freshman Alana Rada have to bus over each day for practice. Still, Tianalei feels like she’s developed great chemistry with the upperclassmen.
“I’m always nervous playing with them because they’re so good,” Ikakoula said. “But I feel welcome because they get along so well, and I do with them, too. Our team is family-based and we’re always together, outside and inside volleyball. That’s what builds up our chemistry.”
It helps, too, that she’s so effective on the court.
“She’s a good team player; she’s not selfish at all,” Langi said. “It’s crazy how well she’s able to connect with the seniors. She gets along with all the girls on the team and I think because of her positive attitude, yes, she’s a freshman on paper, but she works well with everyone.”
Ikakoula said the most memorable thing so far this year was the excitement of the squad’s first district victory, a 3-0 whitewashing of Flower Mound on Sept. 9.
Tianalei admits she misses playing with the teammates she had last year, but recognizes the benefits of playing early at the varsity level.
“I always miss them, but it’s better that I play up so I can get to an advanced level,” she said.
She’s also already taking a veteran approach to the rivalry game with Bell.
“We’re just going to take it one point at a time and one game at a time and try our best to execute.”
Comments