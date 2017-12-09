Preteen daughter gets cool new shoes, thanks to Goodfellows

Police find 2 young children and man dead inside N. Richland Hills house

Two children under 10 and their father were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday. Police investigating murder-suicide call. Carissa Katekaru, NRH police spokeswoman, details the events that led to their discovery of the bodies of two children and their father inside a North Richland Hills residence shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of College Circle South.