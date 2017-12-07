Goodfellows help Fort Worth couple provide for four children at Christmas

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Pause

2:54 His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

1:39 Granbury North Central Texas Academy falls in TAPPS title game

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

1:34 In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6