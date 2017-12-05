Goodfellows lends a helping hand to single mother of four

Adriana is optimistic despite the fact that she’s still recovering from the sudden end of a 17-year marriage that knocked her finances for a loop.
The 35-year-old mother of four watched her bank balance dwindle rapidly to zero after her January 2015 divorce. Hardship kept her ex-husband (the father of all four kids) from paying child support initially. But after his situation changed, his commitment to raising his kids didn’t.
“I get no help from him,” Adriana said. “I don’t expect him to even mention Christmas.”
For the second year, the Goodfellow Fund answered when Adriana mentioned needing help, and $50 J.C. Penney gift cards for each child took away some of winter’s sting.
“I did well,” Adriana said. “If you shop the sales, you can get a lot.”
The kids couldn’t wait for Christmas. They needed warm clothes now.
“I used the gift cards right away because they needed winter stuff,” Adriana said. “Got them the second week of October.”
Sabina, 13, got pants and a sweater. Maddy, 11, got socks and a fleece outfit. Alyssa, 6, and Junior, 4, each got three outfits, shoes and a sweater.
Through all the hard knocks, Adriana has kept a good job. That’s a big contributor to her optimism. She said things are starting to look up.
“We’re good,” she said of her family’s well-being. “I picked up a second job on weekends.”
Adriana hopes she won’t need Goodfellows help again. Indeed, she hopes to join them.
“I absolutely will donate to Goodfellows next year,” she said. “They’ve helped me twice now.”
