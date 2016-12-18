Goodfellows helps Wise County mom of 12-year-old twins

“It’s been one thing after another” said Rene, who suffered through “an ugly custody battle.”
Three bad years of legal expenses in addition to life’s regular tripping stones have left the transplanted single mother of twins — now living in Newark — in a financial crisis. Though she won custody of her teenage son, the child’s rebellious nature forced Rene to relinquish that right and let the boy return to Iowa. The result is that Rene is cut off from her relatives.
“Here in Texas I have no family or support system,” Rene said. “And I'm on hard times because we need a car, and clothing because my kids are growing.”
The Goodfellow Fund stepped in to help with the clothing. Rene got $50 J.C. Penney gift cards for 12-year-olds Brani and Brashon.
“Brashon got a Nike jacket,” Rene said. “Brani got a couple of girly pants with fans and flowers on them.”
That’s pretty much all the twins can hope to get this Christmas. But Rene is optimistic about next year.
“We’re gonna get a more affordable place to live,” she said. “I just started a new job and got a vehicle. We’re going to be OK.”
She had one final thing to say to folks who donate to the Goodfellow Fund.
“Thank you for helping.”
Be a jolly Goodfellow
