Goodfellows rescues family with three kids during dad’s illness

Priscilla covered her kids with some well-known jerseys.
“I got them Dallas Cowboys shirts — No. 21 and No. 4,” said the Fort Worth mother of three. “They’re big Cowboys fans.”
Antonio, 16, Marcus, 14, and Nathan, 13, got Nike shoes and T-shirts in addition to jerseys like those worn by the Cowboys’ standout rookies — quarterback Dak Prescott, No. 4, and running back Ezekiel Elliott, No. 21.
That’s a pretty big haul, made possible by Pricilla’s sale-seeking shopping skills, coupons and $50 J.C. Penney gift cards provided by the Goodfellow Fund.
Pricilla considers it a blessing that she got help putting clothes and shoes on her boys for Christmas. It’s been a tough year for her family, since her husband got sick and hasn’t been able to work.
Pricilla was relieved when she got a job washing linens and scrubs used in hospitals across Fort Worth. It gives her husband time to recover, but that’s about all.
“I’m the only one working right now,” she said. “All my check goes for bills and food.”
Pricilla said that just be getting by is the best they can do until her husband is back on his feet. Except for special times like Christmas, that’s enough.
“My boys don’t ask for much,” she said.
Be a jolly Goodfellow
Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided practical gifts for schoolchildren. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101. Or go online to goodfellowfund.org and make a secure credit card donation.
Comments