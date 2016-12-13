Fort Worth mom thankful for Goodfellows help

Violet wanted her kids to have as close to a normal Christmas as possible.
“I ask for help because I don’t want my children to notice a big difference during the holidays this year,” Violet wrote in her Goodfellow Fund application. “It would mean a lot to me for Goodfellows to step in and give me a hand up, not a hand out.”
Though she allows that her family has always been in the low-income bracket, the Fort Worth single mother of four has never had to ask for help. Recently, however, she lost the full-time job she had held for three years.
“I was an inventory specialist in shipping and receiving for a manufacturing company,” Violet said. “I now work for the post office in a part-time holiday position that could turn into a permanent full-time job.”
The Goodfellow Fund did step up to help fill the financial vacuum created by her job loss. With the $50 gift cards, Violet took Geanna, 13, Matthew, 9, Elsa, 6, and Angela, 5, shopping.
“I took them to J.C. Penney with me, let them try on and pick out their gifts,” she said. “That was exciting for them.”
All the kids got winter boots, and one needed a jacket, Violet said. Though they’re already wearing their Goodfellow gifts, the kids still should have some presents on Christmas morning.
“I’ve got my rent covered, so my next check I can do a little shopping,” she said. “I also got them on another charity’s list. They’ll still have a Christmas.”
By next Christmas, the family will have moved into a new Habitat for Humanity home, Violet said. She told her children where the help came from this year, so they’ll understand what’s going on when it’s their turn to help next year.
“I’m hoping we can do something to help someone else,” she said. “I’ve emailed Goodfellows already offering to volunteer, and I definitely will be donating next year.”
