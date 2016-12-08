Goodfellows ensures bright Christmas for Fort Worth sisters

1:51 Richard Spencer mocks clown's weight during speech at Texas A&M Pause

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Excellent Long Distance Adventure

1:56 The Last Word book store, a lifelong dream come true

1:20 Tarrant County mom talks about losing her husband in car crash

2:22 “The End of the War at Pearl Harbor.”

2:01 Godley teacher says "no more homework"

0:48 Arlington jewelry store hit by robbers

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks