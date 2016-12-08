Goodfellows ensures bright Christmas for Fort Worth sisters

Martha’s family is doing better than most Goodfellow Fund beneficiaries.
“They offered me other help, like for bills, but I said no,” said the Fort Worth mother of three. “Just for the girls’ Christmas.”
Like a lot of other niceties that Martha and her husband are eschewing lately, Christmas presents for Yaretzy, 12, and Joelle, 9, have been sacrificed in deference to their brother’s education. Edgar, 19, is a sophomore in a Texas state college a few hundred miles from home. Until he graduates, the rest of the family are just getting by on Dad’s full-time income.
“We’re buying a house and keeping up with the mortgage,” said Martha, who can’t help financially because she lacks a work permit. “My only problem is paying my son’s college tuition, lodging and food. We don’t have money to buy anything for my girls this year.”
Two $50 J.C. Penney gift cards turned that situation around. Because of that little bit of help, Martha was able to help others.
“I got them both jackets, because they outgrew their old ones,” she said. “I gave their old jackets to some neighbor kids who could wear them. I’m happy that because Goodfellows helped me, I could help someone else.”
Be a jolly Goodfellow
