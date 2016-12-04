Goodfellow Fund helps Arlington mom breathe easier for holidays

Claudia hopes to have a Christmas tree this year.
“I was living with my mom last year,” said the single mother of two in Arlington. “She had cancer surgery, and they found out she has diabetes and some other medical problems. She got really depressed. We decided not to put up a tree.”
Her mom recovered well enough to return to work. Claudia got a new part-time job and moved out. But trying to catch up on her bills has made money so tight that she was afraid even if she got a tree, there would be nothing to put under it.
The Goodfellow Fund is helping with that. A couple of $50 J.C. Penney gift cards were on the way just before Thanksgiving, so Brian, 5, and Angelo, 3, would have new clothes and shoes.
“I’ll try to find some coupons when I get the gift cards to make them go as far as it can,” Claudia said. “Now that Brian is in school, he needs uniforms. Angelo will start preschool next year and he needs a uniform, too.”
The elementary school across the street from where Claudia lives has a dress code. Boys must wear blue shirts and khaki pants.
Claudia is kind of going to school, too, with on-the-job training.
“I’m learning everything I can,” she said. “My boss really likes that. Hopefully this will turn into extra shifts, or even a better position.”
Claudia said she’ll remember the help she got from Goodfellows and maybe be able to give back herself someday.
“I expect to be in a much better situation next year,” she said. “I have to be. I have two kids and there’s a lot of things you have to buy for them.”
And there are some things Claudia doesn’t have to buy for her sons — she just wants to.
“I looked for a Christmas tree last Sunday at a thrift store, but they were sold out,” she said. “A lady said they restock during the week, so I’ll look again this weekend.”
