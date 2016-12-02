For Goodfellow Fund, 105 years and counting of holiday cheer for needy kids

Louise was the 9,897th person to apply at goodfellowfund.org this year for help bringing Christmas to her children.
Records don’t exist to make an accurate count of all the children served by the Goodfellow Fund over its 105-year history, said Richard Greene, the fund’s executive director.
“But we could make the case that the Goodfellow Fund is approaching the 1 millionth child to be served in our Tarrant County community,” Greene said.
The Goodfellow Fund would have had to average 9,524 a year for the total to surpass 1,000,000, Greene said. In the first decade of the new millennium, annual totals ranged from 7,500 to more than 19,000.
But the annual average in the 21st century is 15,228, for a 16-year total of 243,648, Greene said. The common thread running through those numbers is families in financial crisis.
An Arlington mother of two, Louise said her husband became addicted to drugs, lost their home and shattered the family. Now divorced, Louise is struggling to overcome the challenges that make this Christmas anything but normal.
“We used to have a big Christmas, and now we’ve been stripped down to nothing,” she said. “You don’t even know if you’ll have enough to buy shoes.”
For hundreds of Fort Worth residents in similar circumstances 105 years ago, a Star-Telegram article made an already bone-freezing-cold December more bitter.
It explained that local charities were tapped out. Children in less fortunate families would wake on Christmas morning 1911 to find that Santa had missed them. Many would also go to bed hungry — again.
But members of the city’s first service organization, the Fort Worth Advertising Men’s Club, would have none of that. Following the lead of Chicago Tribune employees, the club formed a gang of “Good Fellows.” Within a couple of weeks, the club’s Santa Claus Committee, led by King Candy Co.’s Ed Henry, worked magic, gathering enough nuts, candy and toys to treat 500 children on Christmas Day.
Star-Telegram founding Publisher Amon G. Carter so thoroughly caught the Good Fellows spirit that he prevailed on his employees to make this charitable effort their annual Christmas mission. In 1912, a day-after-Thanksgiving column by then-Editor James M. North encouraged readers to be “Good Fellows” and pitch in for “lonely little children” throughout Fort Worth. The Goodfellow Fund has been a Star-Telegram charity every year since.
The originating organization — which became the Advertising Club of Fort Worth in 1922, and later the American Advertising Federation Fort Worth — evidently bowed out in 1912.
“I’m not aware that the club” had anything more to do with the Goodfellow Fund, said Susan Cooke, past president of AAF Fort Worth.
But many members continued working with Goodfellows on their own, and another service organization eventually stepped up to the plate in a big way.
The Exchange Club — a collection of executives, lawyers and political leaders — auctioned decorations from its 1936 Christmas party and donated the $66.26 take to the Goodfellow Fund.
The gesture took root and grew in members’ hearts. The Christmas party evolved into an annual roast, and the donation evolved into a six-figure amount extracted from the revelers. This year’s event is set for Dec. 14.
The Goodfellow Fund’s effects also evolved. Star-Telegram employees for many years delivered food, firewood and toys to more and more households. From the original 500 youngsters who benefited from area residents’ generosity, the number of beneficiaries grew to thousands and the coverage area stretched across Tarrant County.
Since 2006, the number of children served hasn’t dropped below 13,000. But a leveling-off of donations lowered the 2016 goal from 18,000 to 17,000 children, whose parents or guardians receive $50 J.C. Penney gift cards to buy clothes and shoes.
Two of those children are Louise’s, and she’s grateful.
“It’s nice to give my kids some sense of normalcy,” she said.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
