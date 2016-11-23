Great-grandmother appreciates help from Goodfellow Fund

Daisy Mae picked up her great-granddaughter on Christmas Day 2008. She is raising the child, who is almost 8, by herself.
“Ain’t nobody in the picture but me,” said the 65-year-old Fort Worth woman. “My husband died four years ago September. It’s been really hard since then.”
Aaliyah was 2 days old when her great-grandmother took her in. She was born in a prison, where her mother is serving a 24-year sentence.
Aaliyah’s grandmother has visited her once and has never offered to help raise her. Other relatives have kicked in occasionally for groceries and a few other things. This year Daisy Mae turned to the Goodfellow Fund for Christmas help.
“She needs stuff, coats, shoes,” Daisy Mae said. “She’s a big child.”
A $50 J.C. Penney gift card will help Daisy Mae buy good shoes and a couple of blouses or pants.
“Every little bit helps me,” Daisy Mae sad. “It’s a struggle every day.”
Lest anyone doubt, she’s grateful for every little bit.
“I have always been my great-granddaughter’s No. 1 support, and I will continue to teach her to be thankful for her blessings and to bless others in need,” Daisy Mae said.
Be a jolly Goodfellow
