Fort Worth Stock Show: What to do when you’re there Friday

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo continues through Feb. 3 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, Lancaster Avenue and University Drive, just west of downtown.

Details: 817-877-2400 or www.fwssr.com. Apps are available for Apple and Android devices.

Grounds admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-16, free age 5 and younger.

Rodeo tickets: $22 weekdays and $30 on Friday nights, Saturday and Sunday. Rodeo tickets are good for general admission to the Stock Show the same day. Some rodeo events are already sold out. Rodeo tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or in person at the ticket office, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., which is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; 817-877-2420.

Parking: $12 per vehicle.

Shuttle service: The Rodeo Redline operates on Saturdays and Sundays during the Stock Show for $5 per car. The shuttle service takes you from Billy Bob’s north parking lot (in the Stockyards) to the Stock Show. The shuttles run every 20 minutes (Saturdays 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Shopping: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall and Brown-Lupton Exhibits Hall (north and south).

Friday

8 a.m. Miniature Horse Classes – Justin Arena

9 a.m. Mustang Magic – Trainers Challenge – Coliseum

Noon Best of the West Angus Bull Sale – West Arena

Noon Junior Heifer Registration Verification – Watt Arena Concourse

6 p.m. Mustang Magic – Trainers Challenge – Justin Arena

7 p.m. Heifer Superintendent’s Beef Challenge – French Room, Watt Arena

7:30 p.m. World’s Original Indoor Rodeo – Coliseum