Rebekah White of Grandview loads up her llamas Brad Pitt and Zorro after competing at the Stock Show in Fort Worth Thursday.
Fort Worth Stock Show

Fort Worth Stock Show: What to do when you’re there Friday

January 18, 2018 09:24 PM

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo continues through Feb. 3 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, Lancaster Avenue and University Drive, just west of downtown.

Details: 817-877-2400 or www.fwssr.com. Apps are available for Apple and Android devices.

Grounds admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-16, free age 5 and younger.

Rodeo tickets: $22 weekdays and $30 on Friday nights, Saturday and Sunday. Rodeo tickets are good for general admission to the Stock Show the same day. Some rodeo events are already sold out. Rodeo tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or in person at the ticket office, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., which is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; 817-877-2420.

Parking: $12 per vehicle.

Shuttle service: The Rodeo Redline operates on Saturdays and Sundays during the Stock Show for $5 per car. The shuttle service takes you from Billy Bob’s north parking lot (in the Stockyards) to the Stock Show. The shuttles run every 20 minutes (Saturdays 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Shopping: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall and Brown-Lupton Exhibits Hall (north and south).

Friday

8 a.m. Miniature Horse Classes – Justin Arena

9 a.m. Mustang Magic – Trainers Challenge – Coliseum

Noon Best of the West Angus Bull Sale – West Arena

Noon Junior Heifer Registration Verification – Watt Arena Concourse

6 p.m. Mustang Magic – Trainers Challenge – Justin Arena

7 p.m. Heifer Superintendent’s Beef Challenge – French Room, Watt Arena

7:30 p.m. World’s Original Indoor Rodeo – Coliseum

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Tiny horses became an obsession for Buda man 1:25

Tiny horses became an obsession for Buda man

He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time. 0:41

He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time.

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Confronting child abuse in Tarrant County 3:00

Confronting child abuse in Tarrant County

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 1:06

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County 2:30

Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather 0:37

Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather

    If you couldn't make it downtown, here are the sights and sounds of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Parade.

