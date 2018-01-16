Rylan Wright rides JBC Teckno Crepe to a 89.00 during Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Tuesday.
Fort Worth Stock Show

Fort Worth Stock Show: Getting ready for livestock

Star-Telegram

January 16, 2018 10:55 PM

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo continues through Feb. 3 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, Lancaster Avenue and University Drive, just west of downtown.

Details: 817-877-2400 or www.fwssr.com. Apps are available for Apple and Android devices.

Grounds admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-16, free age 5 and younger.

Rodeo tickets: $22 weekdays and $30 on Friday nights, Saturday and Sunday. Rodeo tickets are good for general admission to the Stock Show the same day. Some rodeo events are already sold out. Rodeo tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or in person at the ticket office, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., which is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily; 817-877-2420.

Parking: $12 per vehicle.

Shuttle service: The Rodeo Redline operates on Saturdays and Sundays during the Stock Show for $5 per car. The shuttle service takes you from Billy Bob’s north parking lot (in the Stockyards) to the Stock Show. The shuttles run every 20 minutes (Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Shopping: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall and Brown-Lupton Exhibits Hall (north and south).

Wednesday

Note: A limited number of livestock will be on the grounds as workers clean and prepare the barns for arrival of cattle.

8 a.m. PRCA Tie-down Roping Slack – Coliseum

9 a.m. Southwestern Llama Show – Justin Arena

9 a.m. Open Regional Brangus Cattle Show – Watt Arena

7:30 p.m. Bulls’ Night Out – PRCA Extreme Bull Riding – Coliseum

