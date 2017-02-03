‘Monster-legged’ steer Rocco wins grand champion at Stock Show

0:23 A duck from Lake Arlington is freed from fishing line Pause

1:36 It's the love of the cattle

1:43 Sale of Champions

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

1:17 Video: Steer that escaped from butcher shop tracked down by cowboys, police in Weatherford

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:20 "This one's kinda hard not to love:" Rocco, the Grand Champion Steer

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work